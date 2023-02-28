Share:

LAHORE - Four round matches were decided in the 4th Corporate Challenge Cup at various venues. Mee­zan Bank defeated Descon by 7 wickets in the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Descon scored 142-8 with Rana Ta­hir scoring 29 while Zeeshan Ahmed dismissed three play­ers. Meezan Bank achieved the target at a loss of three wickets. M Wakeel struck 50 runs and Mohsin Pervez 49. Umair Shaukat dismissed two players. Mohsin Pervaiz was named player of the match. In the second match, Meezan Bank beat Servis by 10 runs. Servis scored 143-8 with Wajid Butt hitting 44 while Hassan Mansoor and Abdul Rehman got two wickets each. In reply, Meezan were bowled out for 133. Hasan Mansoor cracked 41 while Wajid Butt and Shahid Awan took three wickets each. Wajid was man of the match. At Valencia Crick­et Ground, AMT beat Netsol by six wickets. Netsol scored 153- 9 with Adnan Butt hitting 47 and Saqlain Haider dismiss­ing three players and Ali Raza two. AMT achieved the target at a loss of four wickets. Abdul Basit struck 54 while M Faisal got three wickets. Abdul Basit named player of the match. AMT defeated the Servis team by 9 wickets at Whites Cricket Ground in Model Town. Servis team scored 151-7 with Moh­sin Shahzad scoring 69 and Kanwar Hasher bagging three wickets. AMT achieved the target losing just one wicket. Ali Butt smashed 67 to emerge as man of the match.