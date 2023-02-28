Share:

ISLAMABAD - Wishes poured in as the Pakistani actress, singer and presenter Hira Mani celebrated her 34th birthday with friends and family. Turning to her official Instagram handle, the ‘Do Bol’ sensation shared her captivating photos donning simple yet classy white attire teamed up with elegant jewelry along with the caption “Happy birthday to me”. Syed Shafaat Ali, a famous Pakistani TV host and stand-up comedian along with his wife Rebecca Faryal made the diva’s day unforgettable by surprising her with cake and adorable gifts. Sharing the fun-filled celebration reels on his Insta handle, the former video jockey’s husband Mani also wished the queen on her big day.

Showering the starlet with love, Mani also shared the snippet of the vocal powerhouse singing her favourite tracks along with the caption “Happy birthday super duper talented”. Lollywood bigwigs as well as netizens also flooded the actress’s Insta handle with heartfelt greetings and prayers. Posting the fan-made reels on her Instagram, the diva expressed gratitude towards her huge fan following. Moreover, Hira also posted an Insta reel congratulating the singer-songwriter, Kaifi Khalil. As the young singer’s iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 has made its way to number 8 on the global music video list on YouTube.