Human rights are the funda­mental rights and freedoms to which all human beings are entitled, regardless of their race, religion, nationality, or any oth­er status. These rights are recog­nized and protected by interna­tional law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international treaties and conventions.

In the international arena, the essence of human rights is the rec­ognition that all people are equal­ly entitled to dignity and respect, and that the protection and pro­motion of human rights is a fun­damental responsibility of gov­ernments and other actors. This means that governments have a duty to respect, protect, and ful­fill the human rights of all people within their jurisdiction, and to hold accountable those who vio­late these rights.

Human rights are interconnect­ed and interdependent, and they apply to everyone, everywhere, at all times. They include both negative rights, which require non-interference by others, and positive rights, which require the provision of resources or assis­tance to enable people to enjoy their rights. Some examples of human rights include the right to life, liberty, and security of a per­son; the right to education, work, and health; the right to freedom of expression, religion, and asso­ciation; and the right to partici­pate in public affairs and have ac­cess to justice.

The international communi­ty has a role to play in uphold­ing and promoting human rights, through mechanisms such as the United Nations and other inter­national organizations, as well as through regional and nation­al human rights systems. States have a responsibility to respect and protect human rights, and to hold accountable those who vio­late these rights, but individuals and civil society also have a role to play in advocating for and pro­tecting human rights.

FAIZAN SHAFIQ JAMALI,

Karachi.