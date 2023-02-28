Human rights are the fundamental rights and freedoms to which all human beings are entitled, regardless of their race, religion, nationality, or any other status. These rights are recognized and protected by international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international treaties and conventions.
In the international arena, the essence of human rights is the recognition that all people are equally entitled to dignity and respect, and that the protection and promotion of human rights is a fundamental responsibility of governments and other actors. This means that governments have a duty to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all people within their jurisdiction, and to hold accountable those who violate these rights.
Human rights are interconnected and interdependent, and they apply to everyone, everywhere, at all times. They include both negative rights, which require non-interference by others, and positive rights, which require the provision of resources or assistance to enable people to enjoy their rights. Some examples of human rights include the right to life, liberty, and security of a person; the right to education, work, and health; the right to freedom of expression, religion, and association; and the right to participate in public affairs and have access to justice.
The international community has a role to play in upholding and promoting human rights, through mechanisms such as the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as through regional and national human rights systems. States have a responsibility to respect and protect human rights, and to hold accountable those who violate these rights, but individuals and civil society also have a role to play in advocating for and protecting human rights.
FAIZAN SHAFIQ JAMALI,
Karachi.