Share:

LAHORE - In­spector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of DIG Investigation Punjab Atif Ikram. He of­fered Fateha for higher ranks of the departed soul and condoled with his fam­ily. The IGP said that DIG Atif Ikram was a very com­petent, professional and honest officer and depart­ment had been deprived of a dutiful officer with his demise, he added.