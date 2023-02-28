Share:

ISLAMAbAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday presided over an important high-level meeting regarding the security of players and matches of The Pakistan Super League (PSL), a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that the meeting was attended among others by CPO headquarters, CPO security, CPO operations, SSP Security and officers of other law enforcement agencies. It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security would be provided for the accommodation and movement of the cricketers, adding that the CPO security would supervise all the security arrangements.

He told that, all routes will be thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squads and will be monitored through security cameras. Quick response teams will remain alert at all times during the movement of players while full dress rehearsals will be carried out before the arrival of players. A command and control centre will also be established during matches while search and combing operations will be conducted in different areas. Close coordination will be ensured among all law enforcement agencies.

Similarly, a foolproof security plan will also be prepared for various VVIP movements in the city during the matches, while a program will also be issued regarding alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

The ICT police spokesman further said that a team of police commandos will perform squad duty along with the players’ convoy. Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, FC and CTD personnel will be deployed for route duty. Aerial surveillance will also be done with the help of modern cameras, and the ICT police are using all resources to ensure the security of foreign and national players and to maintain law and order throughout the city, he added.