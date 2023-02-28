Share:

The tragedy off Calabria Coast, where a boat carrying 59 migrants to Italy via boat shipwrecked, is a reminder of the risks that illegal immigrants often expose them­selves to in search of a better life. The latest incident includes victims from Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Somalia, which is why it is important to take stock of what leads to such avoid­able accidents taking place.

Far-right groups and governments in countries with tight mi­gration restrictions will want illegal immigrants to stay within their country of origin, but in a state like Pakistan, which has a high percentage of yearly exits—both legal and illegal—this con­cern might be echoed, but for completely different reasons. With the increasing debate on the brain drain and the way the Pakistani workforce is exiting the country for greener pastures, illegal mi­gration and its impact must also be looked at. Economic opportu­nities naturally have a substantial part to play in the decision to leave Pakistan, but threats to one’s life, issues of security and the government’s failure to provide and protect basic rights must also be included in the extensive list of reasons to leave Pakistan.

The migrating labour force issue often skips over the fact that il­legal migration also has a large part to play in this brain drain. We have seen qualified and technical specialists such as doctors leave Pakistan only to start new careers in the country they move to. Putting oneself at risk and leaving for the promise of a better fu­ture can only mean that things have not worked out the way they should have at home and this is something for the state to address.

The Foreign Ministry will be cooperating with the Italian au­thorities to identify the victims and investigate what happened. But we can expect more Pakistanis and other developing coun­try citizens to lose their lives in this way unless something is done to allow for improved economic opportunities in Pakistan, with citizens living in safety and the security of having their lives, property and rights protected.