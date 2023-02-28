Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 9.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during JulyJanuary (2022-23) stood at $10,611.740 million, as against the imports of $11,696.009 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data. Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 14.73 percent, from $5,734.241 million last year to $4,889.800 million during the time period under review. Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 20.84 percent and dropped from $2,769.741 million last year to $2,192.489 million this year.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included petroleum crude, the imports of which grew by 10.90 percent, from $2,795.867 million last year to $3,100.482 million, whereas imports of liquefied petroleum gas increased by 8.26 percent, from $395.977 million to $428.687 million. The imports of all other petroleum products increased by 54.08 percent, from $ 0.183 million to $0.282 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-onyear basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 12.42 percent during the month of January 2023 as compared to the same months of last year. The petroleum imports during January 2023 were recorded at $1,326.208 million against the imports of $1,514.244 million during January 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country declined by 16.34 percent during January 2023 as compared to the imports of $1,585.263 million in December 2022, said the data.

Meanwhile, the import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 67.35 percent during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $414.801 million during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1270.412 million during JulyJanuary (2021-22), showing a decline of 67.35 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-toyear basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 71.10 percent during the month of January 2023 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during January 2023 was recorded at $51.960 million against the exports of $179.765 million in January 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed a decrease of 28.12 percent during January 2023, as compared to the imports of $72.291 million during December 2022, according to the data.