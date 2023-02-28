Share:

LAHORE - The PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday had a meeting with office-bearers of the party’s Lahore organization and discussed issues relating to the party’s organizational matters. The presidents and general secretaries of PTI Lahore and all the City towns attended the meeting. The Lahore organi­zation gave a detailed briefing to Chairman Imran Khan regarding the door-to-door campaign and block code level organization.

Imran Khan appreciated the performance of Lahore and town organizations and directed the party cadres to accelerate door-to-door campaigns in view of the upcoming general elections. He also asked them to complete the organization setup to block code level as soon as possible. He also direct­ed that union council party cadres should actively participate in the door-to-door campaign. Imran Khan noted that the union council played an im­portant role in a district organization