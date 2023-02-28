Share:

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will appear before Islamabad courts in four cases today (Tuesday).

According to details, Imran Khan is appearing before three courts in Islamabad today after being summoned, while a bail plea will be filed in the fourth case.

In Islamabad, Imran Khan will appear before Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen in a case registered under the Foreign Funding Act in the Banking Court.

He was summoned in person by the court and a decision on his bail application is expected today.

Khan will also appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court of Judge Raja Jawad Hasan, where he will file a pre-arrest bail. It may be noted that the court had rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea in the case, earlier, over his non-appearance.

Furthermore, two cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will also be heard in Islamabad Court today. The addition judge Zafar Iqbal has fixed today, the date for the indictment of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister will also appear in the case registered at the police station secretariat under the sections of attempt to murder.