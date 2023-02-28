Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that the incidents of February 26-27, 2019 bore witness to India’s belligerence and jingoism and the tremendous restraint and responsibility demonstrated by Pakistan. Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace. In a statement in connec­tion with the fourth anniversary of Pakistan’s befitting response to the airstrikes conducted by India on that day in violation of the international law and the UN Charter, she said: “India must remain mindful of the con­sequences of its reckless con­duct and realize that the Paki­stani nation remains ready to fully safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” At the same time, the spokesperson said, Pakistan was committed to peaceful co-existence and reso­lution of long-standing disputes. “We also underscore that dura­ble peace in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful reso­lution of the Jammu and Kash­mir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Coun­cil Resolutions and the wish­es of the Kashmiri people,” she said. On 27 February 2019, Indi­an Abhinandan Varthaman flew a MiG-21 into Pakistan and was intercepted by a Pakistani air­craft and arrested after his air­craft was shot down. Videos and images released by Pakistani authorities showed Varthaman being rescued from a violent mob by Pakistani soldiers. Oth­er videos showed him receiving first aid and being further in­terrogated over tea. On Febru­ary 28, 2019, then Prime Min­ister Imran Khan announced at a joint sitting of the Parliament, that the government had de­cided to release Varthaman the next day as a “gesture of peace”.