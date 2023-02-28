Share:

KARACHI - The investigators suspected a ‘foreign hand’ in the killing of vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi.

As per details, the initial investigation of the education expert Khalid Raza’s murder stated that the murder was planned and the suspects carried out recce before killing Khalid Raza. The investigation officials said that modern weapons were used in the murder and the bullets were not used in any attack before. The investigators are trying to get the footage of the suspects’ route