ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) on Monday held a workshop for students of a local school in F-10 to sensitise the participants about the rules and road safety measures.

A total of 50 students participated in the workshop. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad delivered a lecture to students about road safety and traffic rules. He said that children would take charge of important responsibilities in the future and it is our duty to educate them about road safety and traffic rules.

He said that ICT police have taken special measures to sensitize students about road discipline. On this occasion, the school Principal and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by the Islamabad Capital police. The students were educated during the workshop about dangers of risky driving, rights of road users, use of overhead bridges, use of zebra crossings and other traffic rules.

The students enjoyed the ride on bikes and patrolling cars along with policemen. CTO Islamabad said that the traffic police education teams had been organizing awareness lectures on traffic rules and road safety for students at various public and private educational institutions in Islamabad.