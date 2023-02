Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assem­bly (NA) yesterday resched­uled the joint sitting of the parliament, which was earlier scheduled to meet today. The joint sitting of the Parliament has now been summoned on March 15 instead of February 28. The speaker has resched­uled the joint sitting in exer­cise of the powers conferred by proviso to rule-4 of the parlia­ment rules, 1973.