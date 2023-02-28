Share:

SAHIWAL - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday said that the elections will be held after for­mer prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence is annulled and bringing Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan to justice.

Addressing a workers’ conven­tion here, she launched a fresh ti­rade at judiciary and Imran Khan, saying that elections would be held after accountability.

The PML-N leader lambasted the PTI chairman for violating the agreement with Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Imran Khan was responsi­ble for bringing the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

She claimed that Imran Khan’s alleged facilitators knew he was incompetent, incapa­ble and damaging for the coun­try, yet they imposed him and destroyed Pakistan in Nawaz Sharif’s hatred.

“The country would have de­faulted if we had violated the IMF agreement like Imran Khan.” “We will have to hold the watch thief ‘Fitna Khan’ ac­countable before the elections,” she maintained.

She also demanded redres­sal of ‘injustice’ against her father and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif, saying that elections will be held after the convic­tion of Nawaz Sharif is over­turned.

“The elections will definitely be held only after compensat­ing for the injustices meted out to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” she remarked.

The PML-N leader also lam­basted the five-member ‘Pan­ama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five noto­rious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

“Nawaz Sharif took Pakistan on the path of development, but then he was disqualified in the Panama case,” she said, pointing out that the econom­ic and development achieve­ments of Nawaz Sharif’s previ­ous governments.

She acknowledged that the PML-N may have suffered po­litically for the time being, but claimed the party stopped Paki­stan from becoming Sri Lanka.

“The elections will be held af­ter PTI Chairman Imran Khan is measured on the same stan­dards of justice set for Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

Maryam also accused the ju­diciary of having dual stan­dards, saying, “Panama case proceedings were held on a daily basis while proceedings of Imran’s cases are moving at a snail’s pace”.

She claimed that the PTI chief was running away from courts, making excuses over his plaster every time he was summoned.

The PML-N chief organiser expressed reservations over some of the judges of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan larg­er bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa elections, adding that the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has also expressed reserva­tions about these judges.

Maryam also brought up the leaked audio clip of former judge Arshad Malik, who sen­tenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the assets be­yond means case.

Speaking at the convention, Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah claimed that PML-N supre­mo Nawaz Sharif will take the country out of the econom­ic woes after the latter’s return from London

Sanaullah slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, “Imran’s Jail Bharo Movement has been denounced by the masses.”