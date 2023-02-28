SAHIWAL - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday said that the elections will be held after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence is annulled and bringing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to justice.
Addressing a workers’ convention here, she launched a fresh tirade at judiciary and Imran Khan, saying that elections would be held after accountability.
The PML-N leader lambasted the PTI chairman for violating the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Imran Khan was responsible for bringing the country on the verge of bankruptcy.
She claimed that Imran Khan’s alleged facilitators knew he was incompetent, incapable and damaging for the country, yet they imposed him and destroyed Pakistan in Nawaz Sharif’s hatred.
“The country would have defaulted if we had violated the IMF agreement like Imran Khan.” “We will have to hold the watch thief ‘Fitna Khan’ accountable before the elections,” she maintained.
She also demanded redressal of ‘injustice’ against her father and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif, saying that elections will be held after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif is overturned.
“The elections will definitely be held only after compensating for the injustices meted out to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” she remarked.
The PML-N leader also lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”
“Nawaz Sharif took Pakistan on the path of development, but then he was disqualified in the Panama case,” she said, pointing out that the economic and development achievements of Nawaz Sharif’s previous governments.
She acknowledged that the PML-N may have suffered politically for the time being, but claimed the party stopped Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka.
“The elections will be held after PTI Chairman Imran Khan is measured on the same standards of justice set for Nawaz Sharif,” she added.
Maryam also accused the judiciary of having dual standards, saying, “Panama case proceedings were held on a daily basis while proceedings of Imran’s cases are moving at a snail’s pace”.
She claimed that the PTI chief was running away from courts, making excuses over his plaster every time he was summoned.
The PML-N chief organiser expressed reservations over some of the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan larger bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections, adding that the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has also expressed reservations about these judges.
Maryam also brought up the leaked audio clip of former judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the assets beyond means case.
Speaking at the convention, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will take the country out of the economic woes after the latter’s return from London
Sanaullah slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, “Imran’s Jail Bharo Movement has been denounced by the masses.”