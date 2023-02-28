Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said on Monday that the Karachi Games 2023 starting from March 3 is a great gift and a great success for the citizens of the city at the urban level, which includes 42 different sports that are worthy of honour. It will be organised in such a way that its impression remains for a long time and a positive image of Karachi is spread across the world.

These games are being organised with the full support of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, and also includes the consultation of our famous players like Shahid Afridi, Jahangir Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Rashid Latif and others. He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of various social media and social networking websites in the media cell established in KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road on Monday. A media corner has also been created for journalists where computers, internet and other necessary facilities will be available for full coverage.

He said that it is not unusual to organise such large-scale games at the same time and the participation of more than 5 thousand athletes in them. He said that most of the sports competitions are being held at KMC Sports Complex, while about 20 percent of the competitions will be held at various other venues in the city, including cricket, hockey and football. The administrator said that the players who are participating in the Karachi Games are regularly registered with the major sports associations of the city and all the participating players are playing with big clubs. He said that there is no financial burden on the KMC regarding organising the Karachi Games, but the major sponsors of the city are involved in the organisation of the Karachi Games, for which we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

He said that these games have been organised in the past as well, but they were not organised on such a large scale. “We are trying to organise better and different games on a larger scale in the future after the Karachi Games,” he maintained. He said that the complete schedule of the Karachi Games will also be released on the website while those youth and children who want to participate in the upcoming Karachi Games should get the form so that they can also get opportunities to play in the future. In response to a question, he said that operations have been started to remove the encroachment from the parks which have been encroached and it will be ensured that the playgrounds are maintained in their original condition and they will not be encroached upon in future.