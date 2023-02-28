Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday announced not to appear in the courts in protest on March 1, in order that since 2017 no elevation from Peshawar High Court is made despite a number of seats are vacant in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here the vacant seats should be filled through elevation from Peshawar High Court due to the reasons that Pakistan is a federation and Supreme Court of Pakistan being the apex constitutional court of the federation must have proper representation of all the federating units.