QUETTA - A Levies Force personnel was martyred and five others were injured when their vehicle hit a road­side landmine in Jannat Ali area of the Kohlu district on Monday. According to Levies sources, the personnel were on their way to Union Council 20 of Jannat Ali to provide security for the election on specific seats, when their vehicle stepped over the landmine, which went off. Two of the injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital, were stat­ed to be in critical condition and were later airlifted to the Com­bined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta by helicopter. The mar­tyred personnel was identified as Muhammad Aslam, who be­longed to Kohlu and had joined the Balochistan Levies Force a month ago, while the injured included Abdul Samad, Aman­ullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Hamal Khan, Abdul Sattar. Af­ter the blast, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the entire area and started in­vestigations.