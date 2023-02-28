Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former three-star army officer Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib was arrested by the Islamabad police early Monday morning on the charges of incit­ing the public against national institutions.

Later, he was pro­duced before a local court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in Islamabad who approved his three-day police remand. Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib, who gives his analysis and com­ments during TV talk shows, also runs his Youtube channel. The prosecution informed the court about the case reg­istered against Lt Gen (R) Shoaib and sought seven-day physical remand, however, the court approved only three-day remand.

Prosecutor Adnan contended be­fore the judge that the former general, through his statement on a TV channel, tried to spread hate between the gov­ernment, the opposition and the gov­ernment employees, which is a very se­rious offense against the state.

The court was told by the prosecu­tor that they required a photogram­metric test of the former military offi­cer and had to take him to Lahore for the purpose, for which such a facility is available. However, Lt Gen (r) Shoaib’s counsel Mudassir Khalid Abbasi op­posed the granting of the physical re­mand and requested the court to dis­charge the case.

The lawyer said the sections inserted in the FIR do not apply to Amjad Shoaib and told the court that his client only gave an example of a certain situation.

The lawyer also contended before the court that the case against Gen Amjad Shoaib was registered purely on “polit­ical grounds”. The retired general’s oth­er lawyer Qaiser Imam told the court that the former military officer had ad­mitted uttering the words and there was no need to conduct photogram­metric and voice matching tests. How­ever, the prosecution told the magis­trate that it was necessary for the trial to carry out the tests. Riasat Ali Azad, Shoaib’s third lawyer, told the court that his client was a patriot who had fought the 1965 and 1971 wars. The lawyers of the former military officer then request­ed the court to discharge the case, while the prosecution opposed the request to discharge the case.

The case was registered against Am­jad Shoaib at the Ramna police station under Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was registered on the complaint of Is­lamabad magistrate Awais Khan fol­lowing his interview on a private news channel.