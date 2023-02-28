Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee that was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday. CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, DHO Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, AMS Cardiac Center Dr Ahsan Firdos, AMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Muhammad Hamid, Dr Muhammad Saqib, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Syed Fakhar Abbas and other concerned officers were present.

Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas briefed about the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee. It was informed in the meeting that the waste of all medical and veterinary hospitals and clinical laboratories is being destroyed through incinerator machines. All waste decomposition steps are implemented properly. In case of any violation, legal actions would be taken.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance directed that District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee meetings should be held on a regular basis. He said the waste of public and private hospitals, veterinary hospitals and clinical laboratories should be destroyed through incinerator machines. WHEAT PROCUREMENT TO START FROM MARCH 15 IN BAHAWALPUR A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the wheat procurement drive in the district.

He said that maintenance works in the wheat procurement center and flag centers should be completed on time. He said the Consolidation Committee and Redressal Committee should be formed and a complaint cell should be established and activated by the Food Department to resolve the problems of the farmers.

The DC said facilities should be provided to farmers at wheat procurement centers and flag centers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mohsin Nisar, District Food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Food Controller Liaqat Ali, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jaffer, concerned officers and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils attended the meeting.

The district food controller told the wheat procurement target has been set at 450,000 metric tons. As many as 12 wheat procurement centers and 17 flag centers are established across the district, adding that procurement of wheat and the issuing of gunny bags will start from March 15. He said arrangements for wheat procurement have been completed and the inter-district shifting of wheat has been banned during the wheat procurement campaign. Legal action will be taken in case of any violation, he added.