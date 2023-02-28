Share:

RAWALPINDI - As Pakistan marked the 4th anniversary of the successful "Op­eration Swift Retort" against the Indian in­trusion, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said yesterday that Pakistan is all prepared to take the fight to the adver­sary's territory, if ever, aggression is imposed on the country. In a statement issued here, the military spokesper­son said that Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Commit­tee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs of the Armed Forc­es paid tribute to the na­tion for its resilience and the people who took part in the operation against India. In February 27, 2019, Pa­kistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian air­craft inside Pakistani air­space and arrested an Indi­an pilot on the ground. The planes were targeted when they entered Pakistani air­space. Indian pilot Abhi­nandan Varthaman was lat­er released by Pakistan as a gesture of peace. Recalling the day, when the Indian jets were shot down, the ISPR DG said: “CJCSC [Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Commit­tee], services chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Paki­stan pay tribute to the resil­ience of the nation and the resolve of the Armed Forces displayed during the Opera­tion Swift Retort. Under the pretext of false flag Pulwa­ma attack, India stage man­aged a cowardly attack on a fictitious target.” Major Gen­eral Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also stated that the dar­ing, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs, adding, “Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are ever ready not only to de­fend every inch of the moth­erland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us.” In a warning to India, the military spokesperson said: “Any delusion result­ing into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of Pakistan’s Armed Forces backed by a resilient nation. Pakistan Zindabad.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the PAF for a swift response to the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace in 2019, saying the nation pays rich tribute to the air force.