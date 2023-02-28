Child marriage is still a problem being faced. While it is illegal to marry before the legal age, it is not followed in most places and Balochistan has the highest rate of early marriage after KPK. Early marriages have horrible effects on boys and girls and cause serious diseases such as genetic problems, down syndrome, etc. Boys and girls in early marriage tend to leave their education incomplete and face many kinds of difficulties in their lives. If this remains so then the best laws in the world will remain useless.
To tackle the problem, the state needs to change its mindset for the long term and save the lives of children so that they do not miss their childhood and take the advantage of childhood plays.
SHAYZAD SABZAL,
Islamabad.