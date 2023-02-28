Share:

Child marriage is still a problem being faced. While it is illegal to marry before the legal age, it is not followed in most places and Balochistan has the highest rate of early marriage after KPK. Ear­ly marriages have horrible effects on boys and girls and cause seri­ous diseases such as genetic prob­lems, down syndrome, etc. Boys and girls in early marriage tend to leave their education incomplete and face many kinds of difficul­ties in their lives. If this remains so then the best laws in the world will remain useless.

To tackle the problem, the state needs to change its mindset for the long term and save the lives of children so that they do not miss their childhood and take the ad­vantage of childhood plays.

SHAYZAD SABZAL,

Islamabad.