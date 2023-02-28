Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has reiterated that PTI MNAs' resignations were ac­cepted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and Rules of Business of National Assembly of Pakistan.

He also said that the very process of acceptance of PTI members’ resigna­tions was started after meeting with a PTI dele­gation led by Asad Qais­er and Malik Amir Dogar.

He expressed these views during his meet­ing with a PTI delegation led by PTI former chief whip Malik Amir Dogar in connection with the mat­ter of PTI members’ res­ignations in Parliament House.

The PTI lawmakers were interested to take part in the proceedings but they were not allowed by the Speaker. While dis­cussing the matter of ac­ceptance of resignations and their demand of seats of Leader of Opposition and Chairman PAC, Speak­er National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf informed the delegation that each PTI member was written separately for individual verification of their res­ignations time and again but not a single mem­ber appeared before him. However, the Speaker as­sured that their request for reversing the deci­sion would be put forth before a legal team of the National Assembly Secre­tariat. Meanwhile, the PTI wrote a letter to the NA speaker to appoint Shah Mahmood Qureshi as new Leader of the Oppo­sition in the House after the Election Commission suspended its de-notifi­cation order of 32 MNAs of the party on the direc­tions of the higher judicia­ry. The letter written by former Chief Whip of PTI Malik Aamir Dogar says that PTI has become the largest opposition par­ty in the National Assem­bly after the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s February 20 order and rules of the house allow the party to nominate the new oppo­sition leader among its lawmakers.

On February 24, the ECP on the directions of LHC had suspended its own order de-notifying 32 PTI MNAs whose resignations were accepted by the speaker. PTI MNAs had challenged the speaker’s decision before the court, which directed the elec­toral body to suspend the order. The ECP had de-no­tified 34 PTI lawmakers on January 17, 35 on January 20, followed by 43 on Jan­uary 25 months after these lawmakers had resigned. Dogar in his letter said that as a result of the LHC order, the largest opposition par­ty in the National Assembly was now PTI and the lead­er of the opposition should be from it.