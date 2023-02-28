Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) organised a workshop on ‘innovation and strategy for the energy sector’ with Dr Hitendra Patel, an international strategy expert and Managing Director of IXL, as the keynote speaker. Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum, also participated in the workshop and moderated various sessions. The event was also attended by the Secretary of Petroleum, Special Secretary of Petroleum, Senior Ministry officials, and top management of public sector Oil & Gas Companies. Dr Hitendra Patel during the session underscored the importance of innovation and strategy to meet the challenges of fast-changing economies, global politics, and technological advancements. The event was arranged against the backdrop of the future outlook of hydrocarbons which are expected to be challenged by renewable, solar and exponential growth in the EV sector. The participants of the workshop agreed that in order to achieve growth targets and long-term sustainability, out-of-the-box ideas, and innovation would be needed. The participants were also unanimous in underlining the need to have a cultural change in day-to-day working, operations, and business plans of commercial entities. The event was designed in the form of plenary sessions, group discussions, and various exercises to make it interactive and closer to real-life situations. The event concluded with a commitment from the participants that innovation shall become the hallmark of public sector work. Hospitality and support extended by OGDCL for holding the event were acknowledged by all.