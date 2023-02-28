Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Mr. Muhammad Ayub has honored top na­tional junior player and Pak­istan Davis Cup team mem­ber Bilal Asim, who finished as semifinalist in the J30 Isa Town ITF Juniors in Bahrain.

According to informa­tion made available here on Monday, young Bilal’s services for Pakistan ten­nis were lauded by Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Mr. Muhammad Ayub during the former’s visit to Paki­stan Embassy in Manama. Bilal took part in the J30 Isa Town ITF Juniors in Bah­rain from February 20 to 25, where after defeating players from Egypt, Israel and UK, Bilal reached the semifinals, where he lost to Romania’s player, who later also emerged as title winner.

Bilal is currently Paki­stan No 1 player in the Un­der-16 and Under-18 cat­egories and was also a part of Pakistan Davis Cup team in the tie against Lithuania in January 2023. Bilal, who is a brilliant student of re­nowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), is keen to work harder and win in­ternational laurels for Paki­stan in future.