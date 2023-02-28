LAHORE - Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Mr. Muhammad Ayub has honored top national junior player and Pakistan Davis Cup team member Bilal Asim, who finished as semifinalist in the J30 Isa Town ITF Juniors in Bahrain.
According to information made available here on Monday, young Bilal’s services for Pakistan tennis were lauded by Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Mr. Muhammad Ayub during the former’s visit to Pakistan Embassy in Manama. Bilal took part in the J30 Isa Town ITF Juniors in Bahrain from February 20 to 25, where after defeating players from Egypt, Israel and UK, Bilal reached the semifinals, where he lost to Romania’s player, who later also emerged as title winner.
Bilal is currently Pakistan No 1 player in the Under-16 and Under-18 categories and was also a part of Pakistan Davis Cup team in the tie against Lithuania in January 2023. Bilal, who is a brilliant student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), is keen to work harder and win international laurels for Pakistan in future.