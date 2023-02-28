Share:

Pakistan's first ever digital population and housing census will begin across the country from Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen about the census in Islamabad, Spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said a web portal with address self.pbs.gov.pk has already been launched for this purpose.

He said the census teams, instead of recording complete details, will only collect UTN numbers, which would be provided to those citizens who will save their data digitally.

The Spokesperson said 121,000 field enumerators have been deployed for the field operation of census.

He said this process will be completed by 1st April and the data will be released by 30th April which will then be approved by the Council of Common Interests.

Police and army personnel will be deployed for security of the census teams, keeping in view the sensitivity of the area.