Superstition is to religion what astrology is to astronomy the mad daughter of a wise mother. These daughters have too long dominated the earth.

–Voltaire

Astrology consists of the inter­pretation of the influence of stars and planets on earthly affair and humans. In previ­ous times, it was almost indistin­guishable from astronomy. Its or­igins can be dated back to Mesopotamia after which is spread through India but developed the most during the Greek ci­vilisation during the Hellenistic period. Accord­ing to tradition, the heavens are divided by 12 con­stellations of the zodiac and the bright starts that rise at intervals have a spiritual influence over hu­man affairs. Astrology even amassed immense in­fluence in Islamic culture through Arabic learning during the Middle Ages. China also placed particu­lar emphasis on it and during the imperial times, standard practice was to have a horoscope cast for each newborn child so that all their decisive junc­tures of life could be determined. All through histo­ry and even now, in modern times, astrology holds a special place in people’s lives and is widely be­lieved to influence personalities.