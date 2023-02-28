Share:

Peshawar - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday issued power shutdown notices due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Haripur Grid Station on February 28 from 10am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mirpur, Ali Khan, NRTC and Pak Astar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from the 132KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on February 28 from 9am to 5pm. As a result, consumers of 66KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan Grid Station on February 28 from 9am to 3pm, inconveniencing consumers of 11KV Shah Dhandh, Rural 2, Zando, Ghari Kapura, Col Jawad Khan Shaheed, and Tawas feeders.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on February 28 from 9am to 3pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11KV Jabri, Panian 1, 2, Kot 1,2,3, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 2, Town 1,2,3,4, SNK, Banyan, New Khan Pur, Baldher, RTC, T and T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on February 28 from 9am to 3pm. Consequently, consumers of 11KV Bara, Alizai, PAF Base, City 4, Sleeper, TAPPI and PAF feeders will face inconvenience.