PESHAWAR - Peshawar won the 2nd All-Pak­istan Veteran Football League 2023 trophy after overcoming powerful Chitral counterparts on a penalty kick at the historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium here on Monday.

The thrilling final was wit­nessed by a huge crowd. Chitral had an advantage over Pesha­war since they have Chitralis based in Peshawar and other locations cheering for their team and chanting slogans. The Peshawar squad played with vigour and did not buckle under the burden of their formidable opponents. Anwar Akbar, ADC Finance, was the chief guest for the event.

Hussain Ahmad, DFA Chitral Patron-in-Chief and outstand­ing football promoter, and DSO Chitral Amir Muhammad Khan were also present. The score was 1-1 at the comple­tion of the first session, and it remained that way at the end of the 90-minute and 15-minute extra-time periods.

To achieve a certain outcome, both sides were given five pen­alty kicks apiece, with Peshawar scoring on all five tries and Chi­tral missing a target and scoring just four. As a result, Peshawar won the match 6-5.

In his remarks on the occa­sion, Hussain stated that the people of Chitral adored foot­ball. Chitral players are affiliat­ed with teams from all sectors, including the Pakistan squad, and are doing admirably. He also lauded the role of the depu­ty commissioner Lower Chitral, saying that the success of the event was due to his assistance to the organising committee.