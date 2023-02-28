Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded around 800 kilogram unwhole­some meat during a raid on a beef shop in Jameel Town, here on Monday. PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted and caught a butcher red-handed with a huge quantity of emaciated animal meat. The animal was affected by anaemia diseases. He said the raiding team observed the presence of stale meat in freezers, an unhygienic working environment and violations of the Pun­jab Pure Food Regulations during the raid. Mud­dassir said the use of stale or sick meat was not fit for human consumption which causes health problems. He warned butchers and meat compa­nies to sell meat of healthy animals.