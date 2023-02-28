Share:

Govt has declared 2023 as the year of the youth: PM.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Monday warned that strict ac­tion would be taken against hoarders and those who charge ex­cessive rates of the ba­sic commodities.

The prime minister was chairing an im­portant meeting re­garding ensuring the availability of basic food items and stabili­ty in their prices during the holy month of Ra­mazan. The prime min­ister directed the con­cerned authorities that cleaning operation in markets should be ini­tiated before Ramazan.

The prime minister said on the occasion that action will also be taken against the concerned officers if they failed to provide the items of dai­ly use in their areas.

Shehbaz Sharif said supply of quality items should be en­sured at utility stores across the country. He also ordered to set up “Sastay Ramazan Bazaars” across the country. The prime minister said modern technol­ogy should be used to control the prices in Ramazan Bazaars. The prime minister was briefed that there is no shortage of food items including wheat any­where in the country.

‘YOUTH WEEK’

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has decided to divert ample resourc­es to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the development of the country. In his video message on ‘Youth Week’, the prime min­ister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them. He said agriculture and other sectors have also been included in this program. Shehbaz Shar­if said the government has de­clared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation are being launched.

He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth com­prising 68 percent of the popula­tion. The prime minister recalled that his party launched various projects for the youth in last 10 years including the Punjab Ed­ucation Endowment Fund, soft loans, and scholarships.

He said the youth programme had been extended keeping in view their significant human re­source in national development. Shehbaz Sharif said the coun­try was facing the immense economic problems when he assumed the power last year. The floods further added to the woes. Shehbaz Sharif said sixty eight percent of our population consists of the youth which can­not be ignored. He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished students.

‘Gilgit-Baltistan tourism’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if has said the government is striving hard to promote tour­ism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He was talking to his Advisor on Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Gover­nor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, who called on him in Is­lamabad on Monday.

The prime minister assured to solve all the unresolved issues of Gilgit-Baltistan at the earli­est. He expressed the resolve to work in unison for the wel­fare of the people of the area. During the meeting, views were exchanged on administrative is­sues and development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities that de­livery of remaining consign­ment of cold resistant tents to Türkiye should be completed before 23rd March.

He was chairing a review meeting on the ongoing relief operations by Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Türki­ye and Syria. The prime minis­ter asked the authorities to send these items by air to the affected people. He said that new tents should be manufactured at min­imum rates without compro­mising on the quality. He also said that third party verification should be ensured to check the quality of tents.

In this regard, Shehbaz Shar­if directed the Custom officials to make special arrangements at airports for immediate de­livery of relief goods. Shehbaz Sharif recommended that fund raising for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria should be accelerated in educational in­stitutions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ah­san Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Chair­man NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haid­er Malik and ambassadors of Pakistan in Syria and Turkey and other relevant officials.