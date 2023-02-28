Govt has declared 2023 as the year of the youth: PM.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders and those who charge excessive rates of the basic commodities.
The prime minister was chairing an important meeting regarding ensuring the availability of basic food items and stability in their prices during the holy month of Ramazan. The prime minister directed the concerned authorities that cleaning operation in markets should be initiated before Ramazan.
The prime minister said on the occasion that action will also be taken against the concerned officers if they failed to provide the items of daily use in their areas.
Shehbaz Sharif said supply of quality items should be ensured at utility stores across the country. He also ordered to set up “Sastay Ramazan Bazaars” across the country. The prime minister said modern technology should be used to control the prices in Ramazan Bazaars. The prime minister was briefed that there is no shortage of food items including wheat anywhere in the country.
‘YOUTH WEEK’
Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the development of the country. In his video message on ‘Youth Week’, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them. He said agriculture and other sectors have also been included in this program. Shehbaz Sharif said the government has declared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation are being launched.
He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising 68 percent of the population. The prime minister recalled that his party launched various projects for the youth in last 10 years including the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, soft loans, and scholarships.
He said the youth programme had been extended keeping in view their significant human resource in national development. Shehbaz Sharif said the country was facing the immense economic problems when he assumed the power last year. The floods further added to the woes. Shehbaz Sharif said sixty eight percent of our population consists of the youth which cannot be ignored. He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished students.
‘Gilgit-Baltistan tourism’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is striving hard to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He was talking to his Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.
The prime minister assured to solve all the unresolved issues of Gilgit-Baltistan at the earliest. He expressed the resolve to work in unison for the welfare of the people of the area. During the meeting, views were exchanged on administrative issues and development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities that delivery of remaining consignment of cold resistant tents to Türkiye should be completed before 23rd March.
He was chairing a review meeting on the ongoing relief operations by Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Türkiye and Syria. The prime minister asked the authorities to send these items by air to the affected people. He said that new tents should be manufactured at minimum rates without compromising on the quality. He also said that third party verification should be ensured to check the quality of tents.
In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif directed the Custom officials to make special arrangements at airports for immediate delivery of relief goods. Shehbaz Sharif recommended that fund raising for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria should be accelerated in educational institutions.
The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and ambassadors of Pakistan in Syria and Turkey and other relevant officials.