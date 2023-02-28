Share:

Attock - Police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the district and recovered drugs, pistols and kites. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Attock city police arrested a woman and recovered 300 kites and 40 rolls of strings from her possession .In another attempt, Injra police arrested Khalil Rehman, Abdul Wali and Asad Rehman and recovered 1.2 kg of charas, a pistol, 120 kites and 14 rolls of string from their possession. Bahtar police arrested Jahnagir and Asif Ali and recovered 0.568 Kg of charas and a pistol from their possession.