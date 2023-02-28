Share:

Rawalpindi - Chontra police have booked as many as seven persons on charges of murdering two persons including a woman and injuring three others by launching a deadliest armed attack on a van in Miyal, informed a police spokesman on Monday. The reason behind the armed attack is said to be old enmity.

The five accused have been identified as Masood, Saeed, Hamid, Khawar, Hamad, Jalal and Fozia against whom a case has been registered under sections 302/324/148/149/109 of PPC on complaint of Muhammad Ashraf, he said. He added police have been carrying out raids at various places to arrest the fleeing accused.

According to him, Muhammad Ashraf lodged complaint with police that he along with other family members was travelling in a Suzuki van when the five accused opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons. Resultantly, Aneesa and Imran died on the spot after suffering bullet injuries while three others got injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured persons to hospital. The applicant accused Jalal and Fauzia for abetting the murders of his relatives and requested police to register case against seven accused. Police registered a case and began investigation.