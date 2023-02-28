Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar on Monday said that Punjab police were actively work­ing and trying to protect the rights of all weak and subjugated sections of the society including the trans­gender community. He stated while expressing his views in a discussion session titled “Protection of Trans­gender Community’s Rights” here at the Central Police Office. Dr Usman Anwar said that “Protection Cen­ters” were being established in all districts of the province to provide legal and social protection to the members of transgender commu­nity. Likewise, DIG IT Ahsan Younis would work as project head for es­tablishing the project and making it functional throughout the province. The IG Punjab said that in these protection centers, the members of transgender community would be provided with legal assistance, so­cial protection and complete aware­ness and guidance regarding all their problems. He said the protection of self-respect of transgender com­munity would be ensured and co­ordination would be improved with other private institutions including TEVTA, Labor Department to make them productive and skilled citizens of the society. The IG Punjab said the members of transgender commu­nity deserved special attention and treatment so that sense of depriva­tion and fear found in them could be removed to the extent possible. Dr Usman Anwar said that transgender people would be given priority in jobs on special quota in police offic­es, while no effort would be spared to resolve other problems including economic exploitation of transgen­der people, mutual buying & selling and other social problems. He said that establishment of police protec­tion centers did not require any ad­ditional resources but these would be activated in the already existing offices and a mutual network would be created in these centers with or­ganizations and NGOs working for the transgender community. Organi­zations working to protect the rights of transgender community, civil so­ciety workers and transgender peo­ple participated in the session and expressed their views. Speaking at the event, Professor of Psychology Saad Malik said that such persons deserved special help and attention and the programme of Punjab police would ensure special assistance to transgender community. Dr Imran, Dr Ayesha and Mishal Shah from Fountain House and Akhuwat Foun­dation participated and presented their suggestions for the betterment of transgender community