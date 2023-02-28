Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar on Monday said that Punjab police were actively working and trying to protect the rights of all weak and subjugated sections of the society including the transgender community.

He stated while expressing his views in a discussion session titled “Protection of Transgender Community’s Rights” here at the Central Police Office.

Dr Usman Anwar said that “Protection Centers” were being established in all districts of the province to provide legal and social protection to the members of transgender community.

Likewise, DIG IT Ahsan Younis would work as project head for establishing the project and making it functional throughout the province. The IG Punjab said that in these protection centers, the members of transgender community would be provided with legal assistance, social protection and complete awareness and guidance regarding all their problems.

He said the protection of self-respect of transgender community would be ensured and coordination would be improved with other private institutions including TEVTA, Labor Department to make them productive and skilled citizens of the society.