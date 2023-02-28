Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a oneday orientation and capacity-building session on volunteerism and PRCS for volunteers at Lady Emerson Hall on Monday. Students of Government College University, Lahore College for Women University, Riphah International, and the University of Management and Technology participated in the session.

Furthermore, Assistant Director, Youth and Volunteer, Rao Zaka ur Rehman, welcomed all the participants and delivered the presentation on the importance of volunteerism and contributions of PRCS.