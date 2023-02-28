Share:

Private schools are a bet­ter choice than government schools for many reasons. Schools are the temples of knowledge and it is the place where a student grows up to be a Scholar. Educa­tion is the backbone of the de­velopment of a country. Howev­er, the question is which are the two schools better: Government or private?

Let us talk about Government schools. Government schools pro­vide free and compulsory educa­tion to children. Which is not un­der the consideration by a private institution. Government schools do not take many steps in improv­ing the quality of the performance of the facilities. Many teachers just join for the good-looking sal­aries but do not care about their teaching and class.

Government institutes also provide good salaries to their teaching and management facil­ities. Government schools may not be able to offer these fea­tures but those who can not af­ford private schools.

Coming to a discussion of pri­vate schools, private schools are better in their approach to the physiological development of a child. Private schools have high standards for discipline and re­spect for one another. Students will also have more individual at­tention. Students are motivated by their teachers to help in their studies. Private schools have flex­ible teaching methods for the stu­dents to do better. Private schools do not receive any government funding. Private schools maintain better hygiene and environment, which could safeguard the health of the students.

I think private schools are better and have more advantages than government schools.

TAMSEELA SADDIQUE,

Larkana