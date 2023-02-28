Private schools are a better choice than government schools for many reasons. Schools are the temples of knowledge and it is the place where a student grows up to be a Scholar. Education is the backbone of the development of a country. However, the question is which are the two schools better: Government or private?
Let us talk about Government schools. Government schools provide free and compulsory education to children. Which is not under the consideration by a private institution. Government schools do not take many steps in improving the quality of the performance of the facilities. Many teachers just join for the good-looking salaries but do not care about their teaching and class.
Government institutes also provide good salaries to their teaching and management facilities. Government schools may not be able to offer these features but those who can not afford private schools.
Coming to a discussion of private schools, private schools are better in their approach to the physiological development of a child. Private schools have high standards for discipline and respect for one another. Students will also have more individual attention. Students are motivated by their teachers to help in their studies. Private schools have flexible teaching methods for the students to do better. Private schools do not receive any government funding. Private schools maintain better hygiene and environment, which could safeguard the health of the students.
I think private schools are better and have more advantages than government schools.
TAMSEELA SADDIQUE,
Larkana