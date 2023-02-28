Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that promotion of educational facilities was among priorities of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gov­ernment and all-out steps were be­ing taken in this regard. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Uni­versity of Engineering and Technol­ogy (UET) Narowal campus, he said that the establishment of country’s premier varsity campus in the area was his dream to provide better educational facilities to the students of the area. He said that field of en­gineering was an integral part for country’s progress, asking the stu­dents to play their role in enhancing exports and become a part of eco­nomic development.