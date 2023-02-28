Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Lahore on Monday after­noon and had separate meetings with his Punjab counterpart Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman. In his meetings with the Punjab leaders, the Sindh chief minister discussed the current politi­cal situation and matters of interpro­vincial harmony and stressed the need for holding simultaneous elections in the whole country. In the meeting held at chief minister’s office, the chief ex­ecutives of the two provinces agreed to evolve a joint strategy against the criminals operating in the two prov­inces. The two leaders agreed to launch joint operation in the Kacha areas of Punjab and Sindh to exterminate the criminal elements. It was also agreed to continue the operation till the elimi­nation of all the criminals in the Kacha areas. They also discussed current po­litical situation and measures to to fur­ther promote interprovincial harmony. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Paki­stan comprised four units including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and belonged to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move to­wards a more prosperous future. “The need for unity and harmony has never been as great as now”, Punjab chief minister remarked as he called upon all citizens to put aside their differenc­es and work towards a common goal of interprovincial harmony and coopera­tion. He emphasized that only through unity and collaboration can Pakistan move forward towards progress and prosperity. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah extended his good wishes to CM Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of interprovincial harmo­ny. He also called on all Pakistanis to set aside their differences and unite to promote harmony and cooperation be­tween provinces. CM Shah emphasized that working together for the greater good of the nation is vital to realizing Pakistan’s true potential. Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Punjab Governor, Mu­hammad Baligh ur Rehman, at Gover­nor House Lahore, here on Monday. During the meeting, rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh, promotion of education and political situation was discussed. Murad Ali Shah said that some elements wanted to create an­archy and instability in the country at a time when the government was fac­ing many challenges. “The government is facing the issue of rehabilitation of flood victims, economic and other challenges. In view of the situation, all political parties ,except one political party, were of the view that the elec­tion should be held at the same time in the whole country”, he said. The Sindh Chief Minister further said that public transport facilities had been increased for the people of Sindh, and the gov­ernment was utilizing all available re­sources for the welfare of the people. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that the coalition gov­ernment took responsibility for the government in difficult situations and saved the country from bankruptcy. He said that the greatest need at this time was to foster unity, inculcate the spirit of patriotism and strengthen democracy. He said that a strong Paki­stan should be the top priority of all of us. The Punjab governor also stressed the need to promote technical educa­tion for the development of the coun­try. “Technical education is the reliable source of human development, and the guarantor of national prosperity. Children can be educated with less resources through non-formal educa­tion in remote areas where there are no formal schools”, he said. The Punjab governor said there was a need to take stringent measures to reduce the num­ber of out-of-school children. Also, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi met Punjab Governor Mo­hammad Balighur Rahman at Governor House and discussed issues of mutual interest and the general situation.