LAHORE - Light to moderate rain-wind is expected in Pothohar Region, South and Central Punjab in­cluding the provincial capital on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Ac­cording to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department here on Monday, a westerly wave would likely to en­ter western parts of the country on Tuesday eve­ning and likely to grip up­per and central parts on Wednesday and may per­sist over northern areas till Thursday. Under the influence of this weather system light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) was expected in Pothohar region, Gu­jranwala, Gujrat, Hafiz­abad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, La­hore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwa­li, Sargodha, Multan, DG khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sa­hiwal, Pakpattan, Baha­walpur during the period. Strong winds/Hailstorm likely to fall temperature from 05 to 07 Celsius dur­ing the spell.