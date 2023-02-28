Share:

RAWALPINDI - The traders and business community in Rawalpindi gave cold shoulder response to the call of shutter down strike to Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) here on Monday.

TLP head Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi gave shutter down strike call across the country against inflation and recent surge in oil prices by the government. However, all the markets and bazaars remained open in the garrison city.

The TLP held meeting in Raja Bazaar with party’s North Punjab chief Syed Inayatul Haq Shah Sultanpuri in the chair. Speaking on the occasion, he claimed that all the big and small businessmen of Rawalpindi and the presidents of many Anjuman Tajran fully supported the shutter dawn strike of TLP and expressed unity with their future plan of action. He said that a historic convention of traders will be organized in Raja Bazaar to show that Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan is the true spokesperson of the people. On the other hand, the traders and business community observed partial shutter down strike in Kallar Syedan, Rawat and suburbs.