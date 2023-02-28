Share:

Bara - Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service was inaugurated in the remote Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Former MPA Bilawal Afridi and Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtiar formally inaugurated the Rescue 1122 service in Mehrban area of Tirah valley. Local elders, political leaders and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtar briefed Bilawal Afridi and other officials about the Rescue 1122. He added that the Rescue 1122 would provide 24/7 ambulance service to the patients.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Afridi said the tribal people had suffered due to militancy.

Local elders thanked the Caretaker Minister for Welfare and Settlement Taj Mohammad Afridi and the Rescue 1122 authorities for providing the facility to Tirah valle.