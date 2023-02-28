Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senior lawmaker from opposition in the National Assembly yesterday registered his strong protest for not giving proper reply over the ben­efits of federal cabinet members in­cluding advisors’ foreign visits.

MNA from Grand Democratic Alli­ance (GDA) Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, during the Question-Hour session, expressed annoyance in the house that his question about the real pur­pose and ‘benefits of the foreign vis­its’ by federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors was not shared in the house. Mahar, in his written ques­tion, asked from the concerned min­istry as what kind of benefits have been achieved by Pakistan from these foreign visits during the year 2022.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi made a failed attempt to satisfy the opposition member with his answer, but the op­position member kept expressing his reservations over the reply. The chair referred the matter to the concerned committee to further discuss the for­eign visits of this specific period.

MNA from Grand Democratic Alli­ance (GDA) Ghous Bux Mahar, talk­ing to The Nation after the National Assembly sitting, said that he was not satisfied with the reply shared with the house. “I need to know the benefit and purpose of the visits by federal ministers, ministers state and advisors,” he said. In the written reply, the house was informed that as many as Rs 65.21 million incurred on the official visits from January to December (2022). The cabinet di­vision has not been assigned any role in processing the summaries of visits abroad of Federal Ministers/ Ministers of State/ SAPM in the In­structions on Visits Abroad (dated 26-10-2018). “The summaries for such visits are normally sent to the Prime Minister’s Office through the Finance and Foreign Affairs Divi­sions,” according to the written re­ply. It was also informed that few cases of such visits have been rout­ed through Cabinet Division to the Prime Minister’s Office, too.

Minister for Climate Change Sher­ry Rehman yesterday said that the government has a ‘National Clean Air Policy’ to deal the fast increas­ing challenges of air pollution and recurring smog in the country. Min­ister, during the Question-Hour ses­sion of the National Assembly, told the house that the main purpose of the very policy is to improve air quality, health issue, food security because of air pollution. “China has shown willingness to help Pakistan to deal with smog,” said the min­ister, adding that the China wants to tackle smog and air pollution at the pattern of Shanghai and Beijing. Minister further said that ‘National Electric Vehicle policy’ has also been formulated for conversion of fossil fuel vehicles to electric in or­der to reduce emission.