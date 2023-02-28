Share:

KARACHI - Opposition lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Monday expressed reservations over increasing incidents of street crimes in Karachi and the spread of drugs in educational institutions with the provincial government giving assurance to maintain law and order and eradicating drug menace. During the proceedings of the House on Monday, the opposition members moved several call attention notices of public importance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabia Khatoon said in her notice that street crime had increased in Karachi considerably.

“It seems that the concerned institutions have become helpless,” she deplored. Rabia said that in the earlier incidents, small arms were used but now the criminals were using big weapons as well.She said that it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to control crime and inflation. She also referred to an incident in which all the people were robbed at a Tea Hotel in Korangi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that police were working tirelessly to control crime, adding that the way the attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) was foiled by police and other agencies was unprecedented. Chawla, while responding the call attention notice on behalf of Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad who also holds Home portfolio, said that 129 criminals had been killed in the encounters and 1,047 were injured during the past 12 months.

The minister said that Police Emergency 15 was quite active too. He added that a campaign was going to start from Tuesday (today) in which unregistered vehicles will be checked across the city. Chawla also asked the citizens to register their tenants before renting a house to someone. “If people see that suspicious people are living in a locality, they should report it to the police,” the minister maintained. Shahnawaz Jadoon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in his notice maintained that on 17th February, a student was kidnapped near NICH Gulshan-e-Iqbal, but the police were refusing to register FIR.

“What steps are the Sindh government taking to recover the kidnappee?,” Jadoon questioned. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that a report had been taken from the relevant police station and no such incident was reported. PTI’s parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman said in his call attention notice that the new generation was being destroyed by drugs addiction in schools, colleges and universities.

He said that now intoxicants were being sold in educational institutions and streets openly. “The government should take something seriously. The police are taking measures but the problem is not being solved,” he added. Sher Zaman was of the view that the CM had proved to be a failed as Home Minister. “If the CM is repeatedly failing to curb the drug menace, why is he not replaced? He should come and give a statement in the Assembly,” the PTI parliamentary leader demanded. In response, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the CM had formed a committee that meets weekly to concentrate on the issue. He said that everyone should look at the issue apart from politics. “Prevention of drugs is the duty of all of us.