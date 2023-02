Share:

MULTAN - Saraiki Ajrak Day will be celebrated in March with pomp and show with a message of affection across the globe. The main ceremony of the three-day festivities will be organized at the arts council. A consultative meeting of the Saraikistan Qoumi Council was held here on Monday. Chairman Council Zahoor Dharija said that Saraiki Ajrak Day was a gala day for all those who are living in the Waseeb.