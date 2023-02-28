Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of two secu-rity personnel in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan. He said the brave sons of the country sacrificed their lives for the protection of the na-tion. The security forces made the nation proud by inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists in the operation, he added. He said the nation stands with its brave forces in order to eliminate nefarious de-sign of anti-peace elements and to main-tain durable peace in the country. The Chief Minister also expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest de-parted soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude. Condemns firing incident on coal miners in Harnai Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing on coal miners in Harnai Khost. He expressed his sorrow on the death of four miners and the injury of three others due to firing. He said that the incident was very sad, and the elements involved in such a des-picable act deserve the harshest punish-ment, he said adding that no religion and society in the world would allow taking others’ lives.

He directed concerned de-partments that all resources should be utilized to arrest the elements involved in the worst incident of terrorism saying that the security in the mining areas should be tightened more. He also in-structed the Health Department to pro-vide the best health facilities to the in-jured. The Chief Minister also expressed condo-lences and sympathy to the families of the miners. He said that the government would fully support the bereaved and prayed for ear-ly recovery of the injured.