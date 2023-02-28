Share:

Lahore - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Lahore on Monday afternoon and had separate meetings with his Punjab counterpart Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

In his meetings with the Punjab leaders, the Sindh chief minister discussed the current political situation and matters of interprovincial harmony and stressed the need for holding simultaneous elections in the whole country.

In the meeting held at chief minister’s office, the chief executives of the two provinces agreed to evolve a joint strategy against the criminals operating in the two provinces.

The two leaders agreed to launch joint operation in the Kacha areas of Punjab and Sindh to exterminate the criminal elements. It was also agreed to continue the operation till the elimination of all the criminals in the Kacha areas.

They also discussed current political situation and measures to to further promote interprovincial harmony.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan comprised four units including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and belonged to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move towards a more prosperous future.

“The need for unity and harmony has never been as great as now”, Punjab chief minister remarked as he called upon all citizens to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal of interprovincial harmony and cooperation.

He emphasized that only through unity and collaboration can Pakistan move forward towards progress and prosperity.

Sindh Chief Minister extended his good wishes to CM Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of interprovincial harmony.