ISLAMABAD - Construction of the last missing link of Karachi to Peshawar motorway network, the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, is expected to be delayed as the successful bidder could not show its financial strength to do the project so far.

According to the sources, the bidder had quoted a very optimistic bid and he was given six months to do financial close—a milestone on part of the contractor to show his financial capability to complete the project. However, besides passing two months, he couldn’t get considerable pledges from the local banks but he is committed to get the required funding.

Sources said that high inflation and market uncertainty stuck the contractor into a difficult situation but they claimed that the contractor is in talks with an European bank to get considerable portion of required funding in the shape of foreign exchange, which is direly needed in the country nowadays.

Meanwhile, the Member Public Private Partnership NHA Asim Amin while addressing an E-Katcheri on Monday refuted the impression of delay in the execution of the project.

He said that the financial matters for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been settled.

He said that land acquisition is in final stages and required funds have already been paid to Sindh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of Sukkur to Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) at two points on 13th of December 2022 with a promise to execute it within given time frame.

Earlier, in the third attempt of the road authority to construct the said missing link of Peshawar to Karachi Motorway, only two bidders M/s Zahir Khan and Brother (ZKB) and M/s Techno-CMC-ACC had submitted their proposals.

The evaluated bid cost of ZKB was Rs275.25 billion while bid cost of M/s Techno- CMC-ACC was Rs307.71 billion.

However, unlike M/s ZKB, the successful bidder demanded low capital viability gap funding while it did not demand any operational viability gap funding. M/s ZKB in its proposal demanded Rs37 billion as Capital VGF while M/s M/s Techno-CMC-ACC demanded only Rs9.5 billion.

On the other side, M/s ZKB demanded Rs143.9 billion as operational VGF while M/s Techno-CMC-ACC did not ask for any operational VGF.

Meanwhile, the revenue share of NHA from the proceeds of the project promised by M/s Techno-CMC-ACC was also much higher than the M/s ZKB.

The M/s ZKB offered Rs20.11 billion as revenue share to NHA while M/s Techno- CMC-ACC promised to share Rs73.58 billion with NHA.

Under the project a 306km long greenfield six-lane access controlled motorway would be constructed on build-operate- transfer (BOT) basis having a concession period of 25 years.

It is worth noting here that the project is being considered as a paradigm shift in the construction of motorways in the country as the bidder has offered a very impressive proposal to build this motorway on Build Operate and Transfer Mode.