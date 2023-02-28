Share:

LAHORE - As part of measures to control smog, the Chief Secretary Punjab has directed the relevant authorities to intensify the crack­down against those causing environmental pollution. He gave this directive while pre­siding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative sec­retaries of various departments including environment, industries, agriculture, local government, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meet­ing while the deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal and Faisalabad participated through video link. The Chief Secretary said that the IG Punjab has issued instructions to all po­lice officers to assist the administration in the action against polluters and appointed a focal person for better coordination. The Chief Secretary ordered that the ban on the use of substandard fuel in steel mills and factories be strictly enforced. He said that all the relevant departments should contin­ue collective efforts to prevent smog, adding that the progress on this count would be reviewed regularly. He also issued instruc­tions about promoting farm mechanization to end the practice of stubble burning. The Secretary Environment Protection Depart­ment gave a detailed briefing at the meet­ing. He said that according to a study, 43 percent factors of environmental pollution are related to transport, 25 percent to in­dustry, 12 percent to power and 20 percent to the agriculture sector. He mentioned that special smog squads have been formed to take action against environmental polluters while Vehicles Inspection and Certification System (VICS) has been introduced to check the fitness of vehicles.

DGPR’S DIGITALISATION ON THE CARDS

The process of digitalisation of the Direc­torate General Public Relations (DGPR) to adapt it to contemporary requirements, has started. In this regard, an important meet­ing was held at the DGPR office under the chairmanship of Caretaker Provincial Min­ister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, in which Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Ad­min Farhat Jabin, DGPR Rubina Afzal and other officers participated. The minister said that it had been decided to completely digitalise the DGPR office to provide timely and accurate information to the public, add­ing that the advertisement and press laws section of the DGPR would be digitalised and a PR management system would be established for the department with the help of Punjab Information and Technology Board. He ordered for creating digital por­tal for monitoring of divisional and district offices of the department. He said that the release orders and advertisements should be updated on the portal within 24 hours.