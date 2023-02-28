Share:

SUKKUR - The administrator visited different areas and inspected sanitary conditions to ensure the supply of all civic amenities for the residents of Sukkur on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is a need to work actively to ensure the provision of civic facilities to the masses.

The administrator also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment. He further told that the municipal administration was organising different programmes to sensitise the citizens to plant trees to turn Sukkur city into a green town.

The administration has prepared a proper plan which was being implemented in the first week of March he added. He said that the administration would launch a district-wide drive to plant 10 thousand trees during 2023 to counter the challenges of global warming and deforestation, adding that everyone must take part in the campaign to combat global warming.