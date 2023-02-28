Share:

SUKKUR - The administrator visited differ­ent areas and inspected sanitary conditions to ensure the supply of all civic amenities for the resi­dents of Sukkur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is a need to work actively to ensure the provision of civic facilities to the masses.

The administrator also di­rected the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

He further told that the mu­nicipal administration was or­ganising different programmes to sensitise the citizens to plant trees to turn Sukkur city into a green town.

The administration has pre­pared a proper plan which was being implemented in the first week of March he added.

He said that the adminis­tration would launch a dis­trict-wide drive to plant 10 thousand trees during 2023 to counter the challenges of global warming and defores­tation, adding that everyone must take part in the campaign to combat global warming.